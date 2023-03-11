Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Chanhassen 65, Waconia 51

Minnetonka 84, Prior Lake 66

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 99, Anoka 82

Cambridge-Isanti 73, Duluth East 54

Class AAA=

Section 3=

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 74, Two Rivers 41

St. Thomas Academy 58, South St. Paul 49

Class AA=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

St. Agnes 67, St. Croix Prep 58

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Minneapolis Edison 68, Watertown-Mayer 63

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Albany 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 50

Sauk Centre 58, Osakis 55

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Esko 78, Aitkin 33

Pequot Lakes 77, Pillager 32

Rock Ridge 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 63

Two Harbors 56, Crosby-Ironton 50

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Goodhue 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51

Spring Grove 57, Hayfield 46

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Dawson-Boyd 57, Central Minnesota Christian 42

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 98, Southwest Minnesota Christian 57

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cherry 105, North Woods 76

Deer River 76, Chisholm 63

Mountain Iron-Buhl 62, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 61

Northland 93, Ely 59

