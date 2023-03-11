Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Chanhassen 65, Waconia 51
Minnetonka 84, Prior Lake 66
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 99, Anoka 82
Cambridge-Isanti 73, Duluth East 54
Class AAA=
Section 3=
Semifinal=
DeLaSalle 74, Two Rivers 41
St. Thomas Academy 58, South St. Paul 49
Class AA=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
St. Agnes 67, St. Croix Prep 58
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Minneapolis Edison 68, Watertown-Mayer 63
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Albany 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 50
Sauk Centre 58, Osakis 55
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Esko 78, Aitkin 33
Pequot Lakes 77, Pillager 32
Rock Ridge 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 63
Two Harbors 56, Crosby-Ironton 50
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Goodhue 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51
Spring Grove 57, Hayfield 46
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Dawson-Boyd 57, Central Minnesota Christian 42
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 98, Southwest Minnesota Christian 57
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cherry 105, North Woods 76
Deer River 76, Chisholm 63
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 61
Northland 93, Ely 59
