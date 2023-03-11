Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Final=
Division 1=
Section 2=
De Pere 57, Marquette University 29
Section 3=
Arrowhead 93, Milwaukee Hamilton 72
Section 4=
Kettle Moraine 63, Franklin 53
Division 2=
Section 2=
Nicolet 66, West De Pere 59
Section 3=
Whitnall 69, McFarland 66
Section 4=
Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 50
Division 3=
Section 1=
West Salem 68, Osceola 46
Division 4=
Section 3=
Luther 88, Belleville 73
Section 4=
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 77, Kohler 68
Division 5=
Section 2=
Newman Catholic 66, Gibraltar 54
Section 4=
Fall River 82, Heritage Christian 75
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..