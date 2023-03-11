Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Final=

Division 1=

Section 2=

De Pere 57, Marquette University 29

Section 3=

Arrowhead 93, Milwaukee Hamilton 72

Section 4=

Kettle Moraine 63, Franklin 53

Division 2=

Section 2=

Nicolet 66, West De Pere 59

Section 3=

Whitnall 69, McFarland 66

Section 4=

Pewaukee 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 50

Division 3=

Section 1=

West Salem 68, Osceola 46

Division 4=

Section 3=

Luther 88, Belleville 73

Section 4=

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 77, Kohler 68

Division 5=

Section 2=

Newman Catholic 66, Gibraltar 54

Section 4=

Fall River 82, Heritage Christian 75

