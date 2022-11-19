Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 76, Kewaskum 38

Beaver Dam 61, Menomonie 39

Brookfield East 62, Waupun 57

Calumet Christian, Ind. 55, Rock County Christian 30

Columbus 61, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53

Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36

Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 37

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Kettle Moraine 47

Middleton 55, Sun Prairie 45

Pewaukee 68, Notre Dame 67

Platteville 58, Westosha Central 48

Prairie du Chien 67, Lakeland 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sheboygan South vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.

