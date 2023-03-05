Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Rock County Christian 40

WIAA Playoffs Regional Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Section 2=

Marquette University 87, Fond du Lac 80

Section 4=

Franklin 62, Janesville Craig 55

Kettle Moraine 56, Oak Creek 50

Division 2=

Section 2=

West De Pere 98, Port Washington 60

Section 3=

Whitnall 70, Burlington 59

Division 3=

Section 4=

Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Big Foot 37

Division 5=

Section 4=

Reedsville 63, Oakfield 54

