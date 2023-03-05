Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Rock County Christian 40
WIAA Playoffs Regional Quarterfinal=
Division 1=
Section 2=
Marquette University 87, Fond du Lac 80
Section 4=
Franklin 62, Janesville Craig 55
Kettle Moraine 56, Oak Creek 50
Division 2=
Section 2=
West De Pere 98, Port Washington 60
Section 3=
Whitnall 70, Burlington 59
Division 3=
Section 4=
Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Big Foot 37
Division 5=
Section 4=
Reedsville 63, Oakfield 54
