Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 55

Eden Prairie 50, Prior Lake 36

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eagan 49, Eastview 37

Rosemount 82, Burnsville 53

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hopkins 52, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23

Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 48

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Centennial 69, Andover 58

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Elk River 74, Rogers 45

St. Michael-Albertville 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Class AAA=

Section 3=

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 48

Visitation 60, St. Paul Como Park 46

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Totino-Grace 75, Mahtomedi 67

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Monticello 78, Zimmerman 59

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Delano 57

Holy Angels 71, Hutchinson 64

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Alexandria 82, Willmar 48

Class AA=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Agnes 39

Minnehaha Academy 100, Concordia Academy 39

Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Croix Prep 51

St. Croix Lutheran 80, Minneapolis Edison 23

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Holy Family Catholic 72, Dassel-Cokato 25

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Albany 57, Milaca 35

Pine City 67, Kimball 61

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Duluth Marshall 62, Esko 52

Pequot Lakes 57, Pierz 22

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 36

Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 35

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Barnum 63, Ogilvie 49

Upsala 57, Braham 51

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hancock 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

Henning 67, Breckenridge 57

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51

Underwood 63, New York Mills 59

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cromwell 53, Floodwood 24

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Cherry 19

South Ridge 80, Chisholm 44

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Cass Lake-Bena 55, Kelliher/Northome 50

Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 35

