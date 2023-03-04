Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Chaska 57, Minnetonka 55
Eden Prairie 50, Prior Lake 36
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Eagan 49, Eastview 37
Rosemount 82, Burnsville 53
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Hopkins 52, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23
Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 48
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Centennial 69, Andover 58
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Elk River 74, Rogers 45
St. Michael-Albertville 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 41
Class AAA=
Section 3=
Semifinal=
DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 48
Visitation 60, St. Paul Como Park 46
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Totino-Grace 75, Mahtomedi 67
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Becker 71, Princeton 42
Monticello 78, Zimmerman 59
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Delano 57
Holy Angels 71, Hutchinson 64
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Alexandria 82, Willmar 48
Class AA=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Agnes 39
Minnehaha Academy 100, Concordia Academy 39
Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Croix Prep 51
St. Croix Lutheran 80, Minneapolis Edison 23
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Holy Family Catholic 72, Dassel-Cokato 25
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Albany 57, Milaca 35
Pine City 67, Kimball 61
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Duluth Marshall 62, Esko 52
Pequot Lakes 57, Pierz 22
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 36
Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 35
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Barnum 63, Ogilvie 49
Upsala 57, Braham 51
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Hancock 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44
Henning 67, Breckenridge 57
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51
Underwood 63, New York Mills 59
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cromwell 53, Floodwood 24
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Cherry 19
South Ridge 80, Chisholm 44
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Cass Lake-Bena 55, Kelliher/Northome 50
Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 35
