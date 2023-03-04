Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 65, Frazee 40
Math and Science Academy 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48
Perham 53, Pelican Rapids 26
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Dawson-Boyd 76, Yellow Medicine East 37
Lakeview 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 31
MACCRAY 70, Canby 66
Murray County Central 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 39
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46
Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60
