Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 65, Frazee 40

Math and Science Academy 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48

Perham 53, Pelican Rapids 26

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Dawson-Boyd 76, Yellow Medicine East 37

Lakeview 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 31

MACCRAY 70, Canby 66

Murray County Central 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 39

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46

Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..