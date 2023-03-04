Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Champion=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Hortonville 71, Neenah 54

Section 2=

Germantown 94, Kimberly 67

Section 3=

Brookfield East 53, Arrowhead 33

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 58, Menomonie 57

Section 2=

Notre Dame 86, Cedarburg 60

Section 3=

McFarland 70, Union Grove 51

Section 4=

Pewaukee 75, Pius XI Catholic 59

Division 3=

Section 1=

West Salem 55, Somerset 50

Section 3=

Waupun 50, Prairie du Chien 40

Section 4=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Racine Lutheran 33

Division 4=

Section 1=

Colfax 39, Neillsville 37

Section 2=

Mishicot 56, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 55

Section 3=

Aquinas 67, Cuba City 63

Section 4=

Laconia 71, The Prairie School 59

Division 5=

Section 1=

McDonell Central 70, Siren 48

Section 2=

Laona-Wabeno 53, Edgar 43

Section 3=

Blair-Taylor 62, Belmont 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..