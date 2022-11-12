Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 3, Edina 0

Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1

Delano/Rockford 7, Visitation 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Roseville/Mahtomedi 2, OT

Duluth Marshall 2, Breck 1, OT

East Ridge 2, Eagan 1

Gentry 6, Blake 2

Hopkins/Park 4, Hutchinson 3, OT

Minnesota River 8, Morris/Benson Area 0

Minnetonka 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Prior Lake 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Shakopee 3, Eastview 1

Warroad 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2

Wayzata 3, Alexandria 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..