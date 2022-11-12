Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 3, Edina 0
Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1
Delano/Rockford 7, Visitation 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Roseville/Mahtomedi 2, OT
Duluth Marshall 2, Breck 1, OT
East Ridge 2, Eagan 1
Gentry 6, Blake 2
Hopkins/Park 4, Hutchinson 3, OT
Minnesota River 8, Morris/Benson Area 0
Minnetonka 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Prior Lake 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Shakopee 3, Eastview 1
Warroad 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2
Wayzata 3, Alexandria 2
