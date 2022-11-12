Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 4A=
Championship=
Wayzata def. Lakeville North, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Centennial def. Chaska, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18
Third Place=
East Ridge def. Rogers, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Class 3A=
Championship=
Marshall def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Third Place=
Detroit Lakes def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 22-25, 15-11
Class 2A=
Championship=
Cannon Falls def. Pequot Lakes, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Belle Plaine def. Pipestone, 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11
Third Place=
Annandale def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-4
Class A=
Championship=
Minneota def. Mayer-Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 18-16
Fifth Place=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ely, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24
Third Place=
Mabel-Canton def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..