Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Wayzata def. Lakeville North, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Centennial def. Chaska, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18

Third Place=

East Ridge def. Rogers, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Class 3A=

Championship=

Marshall def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Third Place=

Detroit Lakes def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 22-25, 15-11

Class 2A=

Championship=

Cannon Falls def. Pequot Lakes, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Belle Plaine def. Pipestone, 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11

Third Place=

Annandale def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-4

Class A=

Championship=

Minneota def. Mayer-Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 18-16

Fifth Place=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ely, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24

Third Place=

Mabel-Canton def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-11

