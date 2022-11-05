Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 25-17, 14-25, 16-25, 27-25, 15-12

Section 7=

Championship=

Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Class AA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Cannon Falls def. Caledonia, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Section 6=

Championship=

Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Class A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Mabel-Canton def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 30-32, 25-16, 25-21

Section 4=

Championship=

New Life Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Section 5=

Championship=

Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-10

___

