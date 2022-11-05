Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 25-17, 14-25, 16-25, 27-25, 15-12
Section 7=
Championship=
Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Class AA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Cannon Falls def. Caledonia, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Section 6=
Championship=
Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Class A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Mabel-Canton def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 30-32, 25-16, 25-21
Section 4=
Championship=
New Life Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
Section 5=
Championship=
Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-10
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..