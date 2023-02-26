Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Regional Final=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46

Hortonville 61, Marshfield 43

Neenah 65, Stevens Point 44

Wausau West 54, Superior 51

Section 2=

Germantown 72, Fond du Lac 51

Kaukauna 68, Menomonee Falls 60

Kimberly 57, Homestead 54

Milwaukee DSHA 74, Hartford Union 64

Section 3=

Arrowhead 63, Oconomowoc 43

Brookfield East 68, Hamilton 35

Oregon 63, Sun Prairie West 50

Verona Area 75, Waunakee 43

Section 4=

Franklin 75, Badger 44

Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 45

Kettle Moraine 75, Muskego 29

Oak Creek 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 33

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 66, Merrill 25

Menomonie 70, La Crosse Central 55

New London 61, Mosinee 42

Tomah 54, Rice Lake 43

Section 2=

Cedarburg 44, Watertown 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, West De Pere 63

Grafton 49, Beaver Dam 43

Notre Dame 71, Menasha 29

Section 3=

McFarland 69, Reedsburg Area 47

Monona Grove 46, DeForest 45

Union Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 42

Waukesha West 64, Elkhorn Area 32

Section 4=

Martin Luther 47, Whitnall 40

Pewaukee 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 33

Pius XI Catholic 69, Shorewood 45

Wauwatosa East 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Division 3=

Section 1=

Elk Mound 53, Wisconsin Dells 49

Somerset 38, Amery 34

St. Croix Falls 56, Prescott 48

West Salem 56, Altoona 44

Section 2=

Freedom 62, Xavier 45

Kewaskum 41, Sheboygan Falls 34

Oostburg 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55

Section 3=

Lake Mills 44, Lakeside Lutheran 36

Platteville 39, Edgerton 29

Prairie du Chien 54, Columbus 38

Waupun 62, Omro 37

Section 4=

Dominican 50, Brookfield Academy 41

Jefferson 66, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Division 4=

Section 1=

Colfax 56, Cadott 35

Fall Creek 47, Durand 44

Neillsville 59, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Phillips 65, Ladysmith 44

Section 2=

Bonduel 43, Coleman 28

Mishicot 42, Crandon 40

Westfield Area 60, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35

Section 3=

Aquinas 89, Lancaster 36

Cuba City 46, Darlington 41

New Glarus 63, Mineral Point 43

Section 4=

Laconia 54, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29

The Prairie School 74, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Randolph 62

Division 5=

Section 1=

McDonell Central 61, Turtle Lake 44

Prairie Farm 82, New Auburn 40

Siren 56, Hurley 53

South Shore 66, Solon Springs 62

Section 2=

Assumption 67, Iola-Scandinavia 55

Edgar 56, Athens 47

Laona-Wabeno 49, Niagara 45

Sevastopol 56, Lena 19

Section 3=

Belmont 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 40

Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 37

Hillsboro 70, Lincoln 56

Kickapoo 59, Ithaca 37

Section 4=

Albany 75, Fall River 30

Lourdes Academy 91, Wild Rose 52

Oakfield 65, Sheboygan Christian 38

