Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Regional Final=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46
Hortonville 61, Marshfield 43
Neenah 65, Stevens Point 44
Wausau West 54, Superior 51
Section 2=
Germantown 72, Fond du Lac 51
Kaukauna 68, Menomonee Falls 60
Kimberly 57, Homestead 54
Milwaukee DSHA 74, Hartford Union 64
Section 3=
Arrowhead 63, Oconomowoc 43
Brookfield East 68, Hamilton 35
Oregon 63, Sun Prairie West 50
Verona Area 75, Waunakee 43
Section 4=
Franklin 75, Badger 44
Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 45
Kettle Moraine 75, Muskego 29
Oak Creek 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 33
Division 2=
Section 1=
Lakeland 66, Merrill 25
Menomonie 70, La Crosse Central 55
New London 61, Mosinee 42
Tomah 54, Rice Lake 43
Section 2=
Cedarburg 44, Watertown 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, West De Pere 63
Grafton 49, Beaver Dam 43
Notre Dame 71, Menasha 29
Section 3=
McFarland 69, Reedsburg Area 47
Monona Grove 46, DeForest 45
Union Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 42
Waukesha West 64, Elkhorn Area 32
Section 4=
Martin Luther 47, Whitnall 40
Pewaukee 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 33
Pius XI Catholic 69, Shorewood 45
Wauwatosa East 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Division 3=
Section 1=
Elk Mound 53, Wisconsin Dells 49
Somerset 38, Amery 34
St. Croix Falls 56, Prescott 48
West Salem 56, Altoona 44
Section 2=
Freedom 62, Xavier 45
Kewaskum 41, Sheboygan Falls 34
Oostburg 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55
Section 3=
Lake Mills 44, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Platteville 39, Edgerton 29
Prairie du Chien 54, Columbus 38
Waupun 62, Omro 37
Section 4=
Dominican 50, Brookfield Academy 41
Jefferson 66, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Division 4=
Section 1=
Colfax 56, Cadott 35
Fall Creek 47, Durand 44
Neillsville 59, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Phillips 65, Ladysmith 44
Section 2=
Bonduel 43, Coleman 28
Mishicot 42, Crandon 40
Westfield Area 60, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35
Section 3=
Aquinas 89, Lancaster 36
Cuba City 46, Darlington 41
New Glarus 63, Mineral Point 43
Section 4=
Laconia 54, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
The Prairie School 74, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Randolph 62
Division 5=
Section 1=
McDonell Central 61, Turtle Lake 44
Prairie Farm 82, New Auburn 40
Siren 56, Hurley 53
South Shore 66, Solon Springs 62
Section 2=
Assumption 67, Iola-Scandinavia 55
Edgar 56, Athens 47
Laona-Wabeno 49, Niagara 45
Sevastopol 56, Lena 19
Section 3=
Belmont 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 40
Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 37
Hillsboro 70, Lincoln 56
Kickapoo 59, Ithaca 37
Section 4=
Albany 75, Fall River 30
Lourdes Academy 91, Wild Rose 52
Oakfield 65, Sheboygan Christian 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..