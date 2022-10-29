Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AA=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Concordia Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-7, 25-6

Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 26-28, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Nova Classical Academy def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Class A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Legacy Christian def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4

New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

PACT Charter def. Trinity, 3-0

West Lutheran def. Avail Academy, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

