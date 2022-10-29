Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AA=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Concordia Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-7, 25-6
Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 26-28, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Nova Classical Academy def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Class A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Legacy Christian def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4
New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11
PACT Charter def. Trinity, 3-0
West Lutheran def. Avail Academy, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..