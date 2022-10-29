Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinal=

9-Man=

Section 1=

Lanesboro 36, Mabel-Canton 6

Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 6

Section 2=

Hancock 32, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14

Renville County West 44, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6

Section 3=

Edgerton 45, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 36

Red Rock Central 14, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Section 4=

Verndale 41, Rothsay 6

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 54, Sebeka 0

Section 6=

Blackduck 20, Nevis 7

Fertile-Beltrami 42, NCEUH 0

Section 7=

Cherry 68, Cook County 8

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, United North Central 0

Section 8=

Kittson County Central 34, Win-E-Mac 0

Class AAAAA=

Section 2=

Chanhassen 16, Waconia 13

Mankato West 31, Chaska 6

Section 3=

St. Thomas Academy 55, Apple Valley 19

Two Rivers 32, Bloomington Kennedy 28

Section 4=

Mahtomedi 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 10

St. Paul Central 20, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Section 5=

Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, St. Louis Park 31

Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Minneapolis Washburn 20

Section 6=

Rogers 20, Monticello 12

Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 7

Section 7=

Andover 51, St. Francis 21

Elk River 45, Duluth East 6

Section 8=

Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Kasson-Mantorville 29, Winona 5

Stewartville 56, Byron 0

Section 2=

Hutchinson 52, Jordan 7

Section 3=

Simley 31, South St. Paul 13

Section 4=

Chisago Lakes 35, St. Anthony 32

Fridley 28, Columbia Heights 0

Section 5=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 25, SMB-Wolfpack 7

Holy Angels 56, Minneapolis South 0

Section 6=

Orono 29, Princeton 26

Zimmerman 42, Mound Westonka 14

Section 8=

Becker 31, Detroit Lakes 14

Rocori 65, Little Falls 12

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Cannon Falls 67, La Crescent 33

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17, Rochester Lourdes 14

Section 2=

Dassel-Cokato 14, Litchfield 7

Watertown-Mayer 44, Providence Academy 7

Section 3=

Fairmont 35, Luverne 0

Waseca 33, Tri-City United 7

Section 5=

Milaca 36, Annandale 34

Section 6=

Albany 31, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20

New London-Spicer 28, Pierz 6

Section 7=

Esko 43, Two Harbors 7

Pequot Lakes 49, Aitkin 8

Section 8=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14, Thief River Falls 10

East Grand Forks 24, Perham 21

Class AA=

Section 1=

Caledonia 40, St. Charles 13

Chatfield 51, Goodhue 14

Section 2=

Blue Earth Area 38, Maple River 6

St. Clair/Loyola 42, Blooming Prairie 14

Section 3=

Jackson County Central 34, Redwood Valley 7

Pipestone 21, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 18

Section 4=

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21, Minneapolis North 20

Section 5=

Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Paynesville 8

Royalton 22, Kimball 0

Section 6=

Osakis 28, West Central/Ashby 19

Sauk Centre 47, Wadena-Deer Creek 13

Section 7=

Crosby-Ironton 36, International Falls 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Hinckley-Finlayson 8

Section 8=

Barnesville 57, Frazee 0

Crookston 27, Pelican Rapids 12

Class A=

Section 1=

Bethlehem Academy 42, Rushford-Peterson 20

Fillmore Central 49, Randolph 20

Section 3=

Springfield 21, Martin County West 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14, Murray County Central 6

Section 4=

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Browerville/Eagle Valley 26

Upsala/Swanville 22, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

Section 5=

Lakeview 38, Dawson-Boyd 32

Minneota 21, BOLD 0

Section 6=

Breckenridge 21, New York Mills 0

Otter Tail Central 27, Pine River-Backus 6

Section 7=

Barnum 28, Braham 18

Deer River 42, Chisholm 8

Section 8=

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Polk County West 20

Red Lake County 24, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 0

