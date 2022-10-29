Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinal=
9-Man=
Section 1=
Lanesboro 36, Mabel-Canton 6
Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 6
Section 2=
Hancock 32, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14
Renville County West 44, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6
Section 3=
Edgerton 45, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 36
Red Rock Central 14, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Section 4=
Verndale 41, Rothsay 6
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 54, Sebeka 0
Section 6=
Blackduck 20, Nevis 7
Fertile-Beltrami 42, NCEUH 0
Section 7=
Cherry 68, Cook County 8
Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, United North Central 0
Section 8=
Kittson County Central 34, Win-E-Mac 0
Class AAAAA=
Section 2=
Chanhassen 16, Waconia 13
Mankato West 31, Chaska 6
Section 3=
St. Thomas Academy 55, Apple Valley 19
Two Rivers 32, Bloomington Kennedy 28
Section 4=
Mahtomedi 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 10
St. Paul Central 20, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Section 5=
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, St. Louis Park 31
Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Minneapolis Washburn 20
Section 6=
Rogers 20, Monticello 12
Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 7
Section 7=
Andover 51, St. Francis 21
Elk River 45, Duluth East 6
Section 8=
Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Kasson-Mantorville 29, Winona 5
Stewartville 56, Byron 0
Section 2=
Hutchinson 52, Jordan 7
Section 3=
Simley 31, South St. Paul 13
Section 4=
Chisago Lakes 35, St. Anthony 32
Fridley 28, Columbia Heights 0
Section 5=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 25, SMB-Wolfpack 7
Holy Angels 56, Minneapolis South 0
Section 6=
Orono 29, Princeton 26
Zimmerman 42, Mound Westonka 14
Section 8=
Becker 31, Detroit Lakes 14
Rocori 65, Little Falls 12
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Cannon Falls 67, La Crescent 33
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17, Rochester Lourdes 14
Section 2=
Dassel-Cokato 14, Litchfield 7
Watertown-Mayer 44, Providence Academy 7
Section 3=
Fairmont 35, Luverne 0
Waseca 33, Tri-City United 7
Section 5=
Milaca 36, Annandale 34
Section 6=
Albany 31, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20
New London-Spicer 28, Pierz 6
Section 7=
Esko 43, Two Harbors 7
Pequot Lakes 49, Aitkin 8
Section 8=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14, Thief River Falls 10
East Grand Forks 24, Perham 21
Class AA=
Section 1=
Caledonia 40, St. Charles 13
Chatfield 51, Goodhue 14
Section 2=
Blue Earth Area 38, Maple River 6
St. Clair/Loyola 42, Blooming Prairie 14
Section 3=
Jackson County Central 34, Redwood Valley 7
Pipestone 21, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 18
Section 4=
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21, Minneapolis North 20
Section 5=
Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Paynesville 8
Royalton 22, Kimball 0
Section 6=
Osakis 28, West Central/Ashby 19
Sauk Centre 47, Wadena-Deer Creek 13
Section 7=
Crosby-Ironton 36, International Falls 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Hinckley-Finlayson 8
Section 8=
Barnesville 57, Frazee 0
Crookston 27, Pelican Rapids 12
Class A=
Section 1=
Bethlehem Academy 42, Rushford-Peterson 20
Fillmore Central 49, Randolph 20
Section 3=
Springfield 21, Martin County West 7
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14, Murray County Central 6
Section 4=
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Browerville/Eagle Valley 26
Upsala/Swanville 22, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6
Section 5=
Lakeview 38, Dawson-Boyd 32
Minneota 21, BOLD 0
Section 6=
Breckenridge 21, New York Mills 0
Otter Tail Central 27, Pine River-Backus 6
Section 7=
Barnum 28, Braham 18
Deer River 42, Chisholm 8
Section 8=
Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Polk County West 20
Red Lake County 24, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 0
