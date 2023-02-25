Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73, Kimball 63

Belle Plaine 86, Glencoe-Silver Lake 70

Bloomington Kennedy 77, St. Anthony 70

Border West 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 53

Brainerd 83, St. Michael-Albertville 77

Breck 87, Hibbing 48

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70, Wabasso 56

Cloquet 68, Providence Academy 61

Elk River 62, Moorhead 61

Fairmont 66, St. James Area 47

Goodhue 77, Fillmore Central 70

Liberty Classical 76, Math and Science Academy 38

Luverne 60, Tri-City United 50

Marshall 72, Jackson County Central 61

Minneapolis Edison 90, St. Paul Central 79

Minnehaha Academy 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 61

Mound Westonka 61, Richfield 59

Spring Grove 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 38

St. Paul Como Park 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58

Triton 58, Lewiston-Altura 56

Washington Tech 68, Nova Classical Academy 55

Windom 98, St. Peter 87

Winona 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mora vs. Aitkin, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..