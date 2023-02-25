Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 64, Wild Rose 33
Beloit Memorial 80, Madison East 59
Bloomer 64, Ellsworth 41
Bonduel 74, Menominee Indian 55
Brillion 92, New Holstein 36
Columbus 63, Lake Mills 47
Columbus Catholic 87, Fall Creek 82
Deerfield 83, Parkview 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Lincoln 53
Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chippewa Falls 69
Elk Mound 52, Durand 48
Fond du Lac 80, Kaukauna 70
Horicon 61, Valley Christian 34
Hudson 57, Eau Claire North 38
Kiel 55, Roncalli 41
La Crosse Central 62, Aquinas 54
Laconia 69, Mayville 57
Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Mich. 79, Hilbert 46
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Poynette 52
Lourdes Academy 70, Coleman 38
McDonell Central 74, Colby 67
McFarland 84, East Troy 55
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 53
Milwaukee South 63, Milw. Bay View 62
Northland Lutheran 81, Gresham Community 51
Northwestern 72, Cumberland 51
Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62
Oconto 78, Sevastopol 70
Omro 79, North Fond du Lac 54
Platteville 76, Lancaster 48
Richland Center 51, Prairie du Chien 45
Ripon 64, Kewaskum 59
Shiocton 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 34
Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 66
Sun Prairie West 77, Madison Memorial 74
Verona Area 78, Janesville Craig 75
Westosha Central 62, Union Grove 52
Winneconne 72, Omro 69
Xavier 92, Shawano 82
