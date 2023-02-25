Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 64, Wild Rose 33

Beloit Memorial 80, Madison East 59

Bloomer 64, Ellsworth 41

Bonduel 74, Menominee Indian 55

Brillion 92, New Holstein 36

Columbus 63, Lake Mills 47

Columbus Catholic 87, Fall Creek 82

Deerfield 83, Parkview 54

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Lincoln 53

Eau Claire Memorial 84, Chippewa Falls 69

Elk Mound 52, Durand 48

Fond du Lac 80, Kaukauna 70

Horicon 61, Valley Christian 34

Hudson 57, Eau Claire North 38

Kiel 55, Roncalli 41

La Crosse Central 62, Aquinas 54

Laconia 69, Mayville 57

Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Mich. 79, Hilbert 46

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Poynette 52

Lourdes Academy 70, Coleman 38

McDonell Central 74, Colby 67

McFarland 84, East Troy 55

Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 53

Milwaukee South 63, Milw. Bay View 62

Northland Lutheran 81, Gresham Community 51

Northwestern 72, Cumberland 51

Oconomowoc 64, Cuba City 62

Oconto 78, Sevastopol 70

Omro 79, North Fond du Lac 54

Platteville 76, Lancaster 48

Richland Center 51, Prairie du Chien 45

Ripon 64, Kewaskum 59

Shiocton 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 34

Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 66

Sun Prairie West 77, Madison Memorial 74

Verona Area 78, Janesville Craig 75

Westosha Central 62, Union Grove 52

Winneconne 72, Omro 69

Xavier 92, Shawano 82

