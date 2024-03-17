Satriano strike salvages draw for 2nd-place Brest against Lille in French league

PARIS (AP) — A late goal by Martin Satriano has salvaged a point for Brest against Lille in the French league but Eric Roy’s side will rue a missed opportunity to further close the gap to leader PSG at the top of the standings. The draw moved second-place Brest to within nine points of the runaway leaders, who played Montpellier later. Lille, which took the lead through a Jonathan David strike in the 67th minute, leapfrogged Nice into fourth, four points behind Brest. Later, third-placed Monaco hosts Lorient with a chance to move up to second place with a victory while Clermont hosts Le Havre, Metz visits Reims and Rennes welcomes Marseille.

