Satou Sabally re-signs with Dallas Wings after breakout season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings have re-signed All-Star Satou Sabally after a breakout season that helped the franchise to its first playoff series victory since moving to Texas eight years ago. Sabally had a franchise-record seven consecutive double-doubles on the way to the fifth-most in the WNBA at 14. The 25-year-old had career-best averages of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Led by Sabally and guard Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings finished fourth and swept Atlanta in a best-of-three series in the first round. Las Vegas swept Dallas in the best-of-five semifinals on the way to a second consecutive title.

