Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings wins WNBA’s Most Improved Player award

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings has been named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player after averaging career bests with 18.6 points, 81. rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The fourth-year pro set a franchise record with seven consecutive double-doubles early in the season. Sabally was fifth in the league with 14 double-doubles and recorded her first career triple-double. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 11 games last season. She was the second overall pick in the draft by Dallas in 2020 out of Oregon. She shot a career-high 43.5% from the field this season after shooting 39.8% a year ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.