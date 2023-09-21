Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings wins WNBA’s Most Improved Player award

By The Associated Press
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) works to the basket againt Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings has been named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player after averaging career bests with 18.6 points, 81. rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The fourth-year pro set a franchise record with seven consecutive double-doubles early in the season. Sabally was fifth in the league with 14 double-doubles and recorded her first career triple-double. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 11 games last season. She was the second overall pick in the draft by Dallas in 2020 out of Oregon. She shot a career-high 43.5% from the field this season after shooting 39.8% a year ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.