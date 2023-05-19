Sato, Ericsson put Ganassi on top in final practice before Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato turned the fastest lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 27 years on Friday to pace the last practice before qualifying. Sato’s teammate and defending winner Marcus Ericsson was close behind him on another banner day for Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato also was fastest in Wednesday’s practice and Ericsson was quickest on Thursday. The Team Penske duo of Josef Newgarden and Will Power also had solid four-lap averages, though Newgarden was feeling a bit less cheerful after drawing the 34th and least favorable qualifying slot for Saturday.

