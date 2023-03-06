Sassuolo snatches 3-2 win over Cremonese in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Cremonese fought back from two goals down and fell short to Nedim Bajrami’s stoppage-time winner by Sassuolo for 3-2 in Serie A. Cremonese surprisingly beat Roma on Tuesday for its first league success of the season. Armand Laurienté and Davide Frattesi gave Sassuolo a 2-0 lead by the break. But substitute Cyriel Dessers scored twice to haul Cremonese level. Cremonese remains nine points from safety. Sassuolo moved 12 points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.