Sassuolo fires Dionisi and puts youth team coach Bigica temporarily in charge

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Serie A struggler Sassuolo has fired Alessio Dionisi as coach and put youth team manager Emiliano Bigica temporarily in charge. Sassuolo has won just one of its last 13 matches in all competitions and Saturday’s loss to fellow struggler Empoli left it level on points with two of the teams in the relegation zone. Sassuolo hosts Napoli on Wednesday before a crucial match at Hellas Verona four days later. Bigica has coached the youth teams of several clubs as well as the Italy Under-17 team but has never coached a senior side above the fourth division of Italian soccer. It is the ninth coaching change in Serie A this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.