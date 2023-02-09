Sasser scores 25, No. 2 Houston beats Tulsa 80-42

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points and had five 3-pointers, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and No. 2 Houston routed Tulsa 80-42 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win. Sasser scored 19 points in the first half as the Cougars built a 46-18 halftime lead. The senior guard had the first 12 points in a 24-2 run that gave Houston a 31-12 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half. Tim Dalger scored 13 points, and Sam Griffin added 11 points for Tulsa.

