Sasser, Houston moving on at March Madness, beating Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Sasser looked just fine, scoring 22 points, and top-seeded Houston stifled local favorite Auburn in the second half for an 81-64 victory in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, playing with the desperation of a national championship contender that wasn’t ready to suffer the same fate as No. 1s Purdue and Kansas. Houston was led by Tramon Mark with 26 points, while Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored 14 apiece for Auburn. Houston advances to face either No. 4 Indiana or No. 5 Miami at the Sweet 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.

