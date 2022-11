Sarri’s Lazio surging as Mourinho’s Roma struggles again

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio is on the upswing as Sarri’s squad fine-tunes his intricate passing schemes. The difference was evident in the Rome derby when Sarri’s Lazio edged Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 to leapfrog its city rival and move up to third place in Serie A. Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the derby d’Italia for its fourth straight league win. Fiorentina, Bologna and Monza also won.

