Sarri insults his former fans then directs Lazio to win over defending champ Napoli

ROME (AP) — Coach Maurizio Sarri has directed Lazio to a 2-1 win over his former club Napoli in Serie A. Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada scored for the Roman club while Piotr Zielinski temporarily equalized for Napoli. Napoli is three points behind AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Roma 2-1 on Friday. Gianluca Scamacca scored twice as Atalanta beat Monza 3-0. Bologna came back from a goal down to defeat Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari 2-1 and Udinese and promoted Frosinone drew 0-0.

