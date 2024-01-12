Sarrazin wins World Cup super-G after French teammate Pinturault crashes

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Emerging star Cyprien Sarrazin has raced to a winning run in a World Cup super-G minutes before French teammate and new dad Alexis Pinturault had to be airlifted to a hospital after a crash. Pinturault was taken off the course by helicopter just six days after becoming a father for the first time. Sarrazin finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Marco Odermatt and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was third. Sarrazin dedicated the win to Pinturault and told Swiss broadcaster RTS that “we know that he was conscious and that’s the most important.”

