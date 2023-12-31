Sarr scores but then goes off with injury in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League before going off with an injury that could put his African Cup of Nations participation in doubt. Son Heung-min doubled the lead with his 12th league goal of the season and Richarlison also scored as Spurs rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Brighton on Thursday to move within one point of fourth-place Arsenal. Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute by rifling a shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards. But the Senegal international left the field in tears with an injury in the 32nd, just two weeks before the start of the African Cup.

