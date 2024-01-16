Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of the England women’s team

LONDON (AP) — England coach Sarina Wiegman has signed a contract extension that runs through to the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021. She led them to the European Championship title in 2022 and then last year’s World Cup final where the team lost 1-0 to Spain. She won the FIFA award for the best women’s coach in 2023 on Monday. The Dutch coach says “we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more although nothing will come easy.”

