Sargent, de la Torre injured and will miss US games, replaced by Aaronson and Wright

CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Josh Sargent and midfielder Luca de La Torre will miss the United States’ Nations League games because of injuries and have been replaced on the roster by winger Brenden Aaronson and forward Haji Wright. Sargent, who had been picked to return to the American team for the first time since the 2022 World Cup, injured his right ankle Saturday playing for Norwich at Stoke in England’s second-tier League Championship. De La Torre didn’t dress for Celta Vigo’s La Liga match at Sevilla on Sunday, and the team said he had discomfort in his left thigh.

