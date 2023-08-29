Sarava, upset winner of the 2002 Belmont Stakes at 70-1 odds, dies at age 24

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The upset winner of the 2002 Belmont Stakes has died. Sarava has died at his retirement farm in Kentucky. According to a preliminary veterinarian report, the 24-year-old horse was euthanized due to complications from a leg fracture. Sarava won the Belmont by a half-length at 70-1 odds. War Emblem, who was bidding to win the Triple Crown, stumbled at the start of the race and finished eighth. He was trained by Ken McPeek and ridden by Hall of Famer Edgar Prado. Sarava was the longest shot to ever win the Belmont. He paid $142.50 to win.

