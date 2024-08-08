Saratoga Race Course cancels Friday card due to expected tropical storm rains and winds

SARATOGA, N.Y, (AP) — Saratoga Race Course has cancelled its card for Friday due to expected heavy rain and damaging winds from Tropical Storm Debby. The New York Racing Association announced the closure on Thursday. The 10-race card included a pair of $125,000 feature events in the Evan Shipman and the Union Avenue. Those races will be rescheduled. The closure also affected Saturday’s card with the NYRA saying a pair of Grade 1 races in the FanDuel Fourstardave and the Saratoga Derby Invitation being moved a day later to Sunday’s schedule.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.