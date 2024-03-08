Sarah Schmeizel and Narin An atop leaderboard after 2nd round of LPGA event in China

By The Associated Press
FILE - Narin An, right, gets a shoulder rub before teeing off on the first hole during the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament at Bradenton Country Club, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. Sarah Schmeizel and Narin An were atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the Blue Bay LPGA on China's southern island of Hainan, both at 9-under and one shot clear of Hye-Jin Choi Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius]

SANYA, China (AP) — Narin An shot a 7-under 65 to join Sarah Schmeizel in the lead after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan. Both golfers had a 9-under total of 135 to sit one shot clear of Hye-Jin Choi as they each look for a first victory on the LPGA Tour. Schmeizel and Choi both carded a 69. First-round leader Minjee Lee shot an even-par 72 and was two shots back along with Ruixin Liu, who finished with a 71. Four other players were three strokes off the pace.

