Sarah Nurse scores in OT to lift Toronto over Montreal 3-2 before record crowd

MONTREAL (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored twice, including in overtime, and Kristen Campbell made 37 saves as Toronto defeated Montreal 3-2 before a record crowd on Saturday. The 21,105 attendance set a high-water mark for a women’s hockey game, exceeding the 19,285 set when the same two teams met at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16. Toronto clinched a playoff berth with the victory. Blayre Turnbull also scored for the league-leading visitors. Erin Ambrose and Sarah Bujold replied for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens, who received a raucous ovation of her own, made 30 saves.

