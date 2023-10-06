Sarah Gallagher wins US Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sarah Gallagher won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, beating Brenda Corrie Kuehn 1-up on Thursday at Troon Country Club. The 50-year-old Gallagher, a sixth-grade social studies teacher from Canton, Georgia, won with a 5-foot bogey putt for a halve on the final hole. The 58-year-old Kuehn is from Asheville, North Carolina.

