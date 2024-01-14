Sarah Bejedi, Ta’Niya Latson lead No. 21 Florida State women past No. 11 Virginia Tech 89-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Bejedi scored a career-high 31 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 21 Florida State defeated No. 11 Virginia Tech 89-81. A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter put Florida State in control and the Seminoles went on to knock Virginia Tech out of first place in the conference. A jumper by Georgia Amoore got the Hokies within 80-77 with 3:39 remaining, but they went scoreless through their next four possessions before FSU’s Latson made two free throws with 53 seconds left. Virginia Tech then committed a quick turnover and a layup by Latson gave the Seminoles an 84-77 lead with 47 seconds remaining. Florida State made 5 of 6 from the line to wrap it up.

