Sarah Bacon leads women’s 3-meter springboard at US diving trials, bidding for 2nd Olympic event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Bacon led women’s 3-meter springboard and Carson Tyler topped men’s 10-meter platform after the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Thursday.

Bacon was consistent throughout her list and totaled 341.25 points. She was trailed by Alison Gibson at 317.70 and Sophie Verzyl with 313.55.

Krysta Palmer, the bronze medalist on springboard at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth at 299.30.

Bacon will be looking to qualify for a second event in Paris after earning a spot in synchronized 3-meter Monday at the University of Tennessee natatorium.

Tyler received 477.20 points in the platform semifinal, highlighted by 94.35 points on a front 4½ tuck and 86.40 on a back 2½ with 2½.

Tyler Wills held the second spot with 429.90, followed by Brandon Loschiavo at 424.75.

Scores from the semifinals will carry over into the finals Saturday. The top two women on the springboard will earn spots on the Olympic team, while only the winner of men’s platform lands a spot in Paris.

