Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 19 points, 9 rebounds lead No. 22 Alabama women by Norfolk State 68-58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Aaliyah Nye added 15 points and No. 22 Alabama beat Norfolk State 68-58. Alabama led 37-20 at halftime before Norfolk State rallied behind seven straight points from Diamond Johnson to begin the fourth quarter to get within 51-50 with 7:15 left. Alabama rebuilt an eight-point lead before Kierra Wheeler and Niya Fields made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to cut Norfolk State’s deficit to 60-56. The Crimson Tide responded with four straight field goals, capped by Nye’s 3-pointer to take control at 67-56. Essence Cody scored 14 points and Zaay Green added 12 for Alabama (4-0). Karly Weathers grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

