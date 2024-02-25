Sarabia’s goal secures Wolves a 1-0 win against last-place Sheffield United

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pablo Sarabia headed Wolves to a 1-0 win against last-place Sheffield United in the Premier League. Sarabia’s 30th minute strike settled the game at Molineux and consigned Sheffield United to a fifth loss in its last six games. Relegation is looking increasingly likely for Chris Wilder’s team. The Blades manager also had to watch on as two of his players clashed on the field. Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an altercation in the first half that led to VAR having to review the incident. A third win from its last four games moved Wolves up to eighth in the table. Sheffield United is eight points from safety.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.