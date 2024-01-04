Saquon Barkley will have little bargaining power if the Giants franchise him again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While Saquon Barkley has long said he wants to be with the New York Giants for his whole career, there is a chance he will be playing his final game with the franchise on Sunday when its plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are 5-11 and will miss the playoffs. Barkley has played this season under a one-year contract that he signed in July after the team franchised him. If the team does not franchise him again or if it fails to reach a new contract agreement, the 26-year-old Barkley will become a free agent in March.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.