Saquon Barkley will have little bargaining power if the Giants franchise him again

By The Associated Press
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While Saquon Barkley has long said he wants to be with the New York Giants for his whole career, there is a chance he will be playing his final game with the franchise on Sunday when its plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are 5-11 and will miss the playoffs. Barkley has played this season under a one-year contract that he signed in July after the team franchised him. If the team does not franchise him again or if it fails to reach a new contract agreement, the 26-year-old Barkley will become a free agent in March.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.