Saquon Barkley proves his value with 3 TDs in Eagles’ debut, giving offense a dangerous dimension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Let LeBron James have the final say on Saquon Barkley’s three-touchdown debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“OMG SAQUON SO DAMN QUICK /FAST!!!!!!! SO GOOD MAN!” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on social media.

So quick, so fast, indeed.

The New York Giants couldn’t sign him. The Green Bay Packers couldn’t catch him.

Barkley proved Friday that he can become the game-breaking running back the Eagles have long needed as they chase a Super Bowl. Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards. He led the Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Packers in the NFL’s Brazil debut.

With a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed, Barkley is the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

He just might become the most valuable one.

Yes, it’s only one game, but it’s easy for the Eagles to get excited about what they have in their 27-year-old running back. For all the talent Barkley possessed with the Giants, for all the big numbers put up for the fellow NFC East team, Barkley never played on a team that rivaled the talent that surrounds him with the Eagles. From Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, to a traditionally strong offensive line — one that played through some growing pains without retired six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce — Barkley is just one of the key cogs that makes the offense go.

“The O-line played great. That’s a big reason why I wanted to come to Philly,” Barkley said.

His three touchdowns were the most by an Eagles player in his debut since Terrell Owens in 2004.

“There’s going to be games where there’s opportunities for me to take over,” Barkley said.

Barkley just needs to stay healthy, easier said than done for a running back who dealt with injuries for most of his tenure with the Giants.

The Eagles have had three players lead the team in rushing each of the last three years and declined to sign 2023 leader D’Andre Swift. They expect to use Barkley as a three-down workhorse they haven’t seen since LeSean McCoy’s heyday ended a decade ago. He played in 14 games last season, missing three because of a high ankle sprain.

He was the go-to player in New York. He’s just part of a talented offense in Philly — a big part, yes. But even Barkley acknowledges that having Pro Bowl players around him could make it easier to have success — possibly a career year — with the Eagles.

“I’m probably on the scouting report not even top three you have to worry about,” he said.

Also, here’s a hard knock against the Giants — just what were they thinking in letting Barkley go?

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Giants owner John Mara said on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” that chronicled Barkley’s free agency.

If true, Mara had to be feeling a bit drowsy on Saturday.

What’s Working

Kellen Moore’s offense. The first-year coordinator let it rip in the opener in his first game since taking over for the fired Brian Johnson. Barkley topped 100 yards rushing and Brown had 119 yards receiving and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith had seven catches for 84 yards.

What Needs Help

Ball security. The Eagles lost the turnover battle 3-1. Hurts threw two interceptions — he tied for the NFL lead last season with 15 — and fumbled a tush-push snap late only for Barkley to jump on the ball and save the possession that ended up in a field goal for a 34-29 lead.

Stock Up

Linebacker Zack Baun sealed the win with a sack on the last play of the game, the highlight in his first game with the Eagles. He had a career-high 15 tackles and could solidify the middle of the defense.

Stock Down

The defense was all over the place statistically in an uneven performance against the Packers. It held the Packers to just three field goals when they drove inside the 20. Reed Blankenship set up Barkley’s third touchdown with an interception that gave Philadelphia the ball at the Green Bay 25. The Eagles did allow 414 total yards, 163 rushing yards and 7.1 yard per play. That’s not quite sustainable for any team trying to make a run to the Super Bowl. It’s a work in progress under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, but promising plays were there.

Injuries

The Eagles were lucky to escape unscathed playing on a sloppy turf in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Definitely challenging on that field. It’s not the type of field we’re used to playing on,” Hurts said.

With NBA training camp still weeks away, James clearly had an interest in the game, and he, like everyone else, could tell the field was in shoddy shape.

“Man this field sucks!!! GB vs PHI,” he wrote on social media.

Key Numbers

26-9 — Coach Nick Sirianni is 4-0 in openers in his career, a key reason why the Eagles are tied with the Chiefs for the best record (26-9, .743) in the NFL since 2022.

Next Steps

The Eagles get a nice break before their home opener on Monday night, Sept. 16 against Atlanta.

