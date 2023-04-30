Sapong, Johnson lead Toronto to 1-0 victory over NYCFC

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) heads the ball against New York City FC midfielder Matias Pellegrini (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj]

TORONTO (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked New York City FC 1-0. Richie Laryea had an assist on Sapong’s first goal of the season. Toronto (2-2-6) improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches. Toronto has lost just twice in its last 12 home contests, scoring multiple goals in 10 of them. NYCFC (4-3-3) falls to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches on the road, including the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.