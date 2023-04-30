Sapong, Johnson lead Toronto to 1-0 victory over NYCFC

TORONTO (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked New York City FC 1-0. Richie Laryea had an assist on Sapong’s first goal of the season. Toronto (2-2-6) improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches. Toronto has lost just twice in its last 12 home contests, scoring multiple goals in 10 of them. NYCFC (4-3-3) falls to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches on the road, including the playoffs.

