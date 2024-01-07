Sao Paulo says Dorival Júnior has left the club to take charge of Brazil’s national team

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sao Paulo says its coach Dorival Júnior has announced his departure to take charge of Brazil’s national team. The Brazilian soccer confederation, known as the CBF, did not immediately confirm the appointment. But a CBF source told The Associated Press on Friday that Júnior was going to receive an offer to replace Fernando Diniz. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The coach, who won the prestigious Copa Libertadores title with Flamengo in 2022, took Sao Paulo to its first Brazilian Cup trophy last year. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues had fired Diniz on Friday.

