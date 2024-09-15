Santos, Torres and McGuire each score for Orlando City in 3-0 win over Revolution

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Santos, Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal to help Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 3-0. Santos netted his first goal of the season, and his second in MLS, to open the scoring in the 22nd minute. Torres converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and McGuire, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense and slipped a rolling shot off the outstretched hand of Ivacic into the net to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute. New England (8-16-3) has lost three consecutive games.

