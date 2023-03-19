Santos, Moreno rally Cincinnati to 3-3 draw with Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Sergio Santos and Junior Moreno scored goals three minutes apart late in the second half to rally FC Cincinnati to a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire. Moreno scored a goal just eight minutes into the match to give Cincinnati (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Brandon Vazquez and Marco Angulo assisted on the netter. Chicago (0-1-2) answered with a goal by Kacper Przybyłko in the 32nd minute to tie the match. Rafael Czichos scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute to give the Fire a 2-1 lead at halftime. Chicago’s lead grew to 3-1 a minute into the second half on a goal by Chris Mueller. Santos used passes from Luciano Acosta and Brenner to score in the 84th minute and Moreno’s goal was unassisted in the 87th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.