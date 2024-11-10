Santos, Cheeks rally Dayton to a 71-66 win over Northwestern

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos and Robert Morris transfer Enoch Cheeks each scored 16 points and Dayton took control of the game’s tempo in the second half to come from eight points down to beat Northwestern 71-66. Dayton snapped a three-game losing string to the Wildcats and evened the all-time series at 3-3.

