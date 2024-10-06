Santiago Rodríguez scores in 1st minute, again in 18th to spark NYCFC to 3-1 victory over Nashville

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored 17 seconds into the match and had two goals by the 18th minute as New York City FC cruised to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC. Rodríguez netted his 11th goal of the season for New York City (14-11-8) when he missed with his left foot, corralled the rebound and drilled a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. His 12th goal came with an assist from rookie Hannes Wolf for a two-goal lead. Wolf’s assist was his eighth.

