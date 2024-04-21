Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist as NYCFC beats DC United 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist, 20-year-old Julián Fernández scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-0. Rodríguez opened the scoring with a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 20th minute and then played a cross to Fernández, who scored on a first-timer to make it 2-0 in the first minute of stoppage time. New York City outshot D.C. United 22-7 overall, 8-1 on target. Alex Bono had six saves for D.C. United (2-3-4). NYCFC (3-4-2), which lost four of its first five to open the season, has won back-to-back games is unbeaten in four straight since.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.