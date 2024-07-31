Santiago Espinal homers to extend hit streak to 10 games, Reds’ bullpen holds on to beat Cubs 6-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Santiago Espinal extended his hit streak to 10 games with a two-run homer in the second inning and the Cincinnati Reds held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Tuesday night, winning a series between NL Central rivals trying to stay within striking distance of playoff contention.

TJ Friedl drove in two runs with a first-inning base hit, Tyler Stephenson also had an RBI as part of the three-run second inning, and Spencer Steer drove in another with a double in the eighth.

Tony Santillan got the start for the Reds because the scheduled starter, Frankie Montas, was traded to Milwaukee earlier in the day. Seven Reds pitchers combined to hold the Cubs to three runs and seven hits.

Nick Martinez (5-5) pitched four scoreless innings to get the win. Alexis Díaz pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances.

Cody Bellinger came off the 10-day injured list — he had a fractured middle finger — to hit a two-run homer for the Cubs in the sixth inning. Reds reliever Fernando Cruz uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded that let the other Chicago run score in the seventh.

Cubs starter Justin Steele (2-5) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits while striking out seven.

Espinal had four hits and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle. Stephenson had three hits for the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds transferred RHP Graham Ashcraft (right elbow strain) to the 60-day injured list. … Put C Austin Wynns on the 10-day injured list … Sent C Luke Maile (herniated disc) to Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment.

REDS TRADE

Traded right-handed relief pitcher Lucas Sims to the Boston Reds Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Ovis Portes. The 30-year-old Sims was the longest-tenured Red, acquired from the Braves during the 2018 season.

UP NEXT

The Reds go for a series sweep when they send left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.45 ERA) against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (2-9, 6.95) on Wednesday night.

