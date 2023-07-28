Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as it absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California’s Golden Gate Fields. The San Francisco Bay area track is set to close later this year. The Stronach Group, which owns both Santa Anita and Golden Gate, says it will spend over $1 million to support the relocation of horses and people from the north. Work on Santa Anita’s planned synthetic training track is expected to begin after it hosts the Breeders’ Cup in November.

