Sandro Schwarz becomes Red Bulls’ 20th coach in 29 seasons after firing by Hertha Berlin

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Schwarz was hired by the New York Red Bulls as their 20th coach in 29 seasons, eight months after he was fired by relegation-bound Hertha Berlin. Schwarz is a former coach of Dynamo Moscow, where he remained after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 while fellow German coaches quit their clubs. The 45-year-old replaced Troy Lesesne, who took over the Red Bulls from Gerhard Struber on May 8 and was fired at the end of the season. The Red Bulls beat Charlotte in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Cincinnati.

